LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.02. 23,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,696. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day moving average is $240.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

