LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.65. 90,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

