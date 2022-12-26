LGT Group Foundation Buys 10,694 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,188 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.1 %

BBY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,924. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.