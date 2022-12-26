LGT Group Foundation Buys 3,389 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 162,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

