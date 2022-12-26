LGT Group Foundation Buys 3,675 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,123. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

