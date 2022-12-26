LGT Group Foundation Buys Shares of 29,444 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,444 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.11. The stock had a trading volume of 59,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.12 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.