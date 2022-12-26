LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.67. 45,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,148. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

