LGT Group Foundation Has $20.82 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Logitech International accounts for approximately 0.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.27% of Logitech International worth $20,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after acquiring an additional 107,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

