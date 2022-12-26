LGT Group Foundation Has $56.22 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,488 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.2% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $552.43. The stock had a trading volume of 74,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.62 and a 200-day moving average of $505.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

