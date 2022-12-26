LGT Group Foundation Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.28. 25,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,217. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

