LGT Group Foundation Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.57. 96,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,344. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

