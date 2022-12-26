LGT Group Foundation Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $483.80. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

