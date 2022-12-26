LGT Group Foundation Sells 21,241 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 128,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.58 and a 1-year high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 813,272 shares of company stock valued at $84,654,298. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Get Rating

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

