LGT Group Foundation Sells 31,680 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,680 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.95. 118,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.