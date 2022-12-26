LGT Group Foundation Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $657.68. 8,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $630.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

