Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.32 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.15 billion and $3.32 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,190.26 or 0.07054084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,826,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,825,805.52637062 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,195.59806327 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,944,869.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

