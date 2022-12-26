Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,600,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 63,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.33. 22,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.18 and a 200-day moving average of $299.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

