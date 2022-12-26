Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.02

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $186.90 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 182,364,438 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

