Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.38 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $104.38 million and $4.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00026094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.