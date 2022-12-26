Lisk Price Reaches $0.75 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004431 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $104.57 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00026080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004956 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

