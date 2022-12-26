Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $176.70 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $176.70 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,193,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,157,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00316197 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $621.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

