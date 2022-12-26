Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.99 on Monday, reaching $483.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.75 and a 200 day moving average of $437.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $347.00 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

