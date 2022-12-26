Loom Network (LOOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.04 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $57.06 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

