Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 99,200 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 139.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.69 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.34.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

