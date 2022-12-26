Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $14.22 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS opened at $140.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

