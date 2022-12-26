Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $7.56 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average is $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.