Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $13.51 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 447,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

