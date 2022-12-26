Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 190,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
