Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 190,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

