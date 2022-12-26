Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 16,200 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $412.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.32. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

