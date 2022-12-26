Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 242,700 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.98 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

