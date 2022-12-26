Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

ORLY stock opened at $833.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.65. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.