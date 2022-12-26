Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

LOW traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.88. 73,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.