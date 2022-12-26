MagnetGold (MTG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $163.99 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and $3,930.07 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002767 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

