Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.28.
About Marin Software
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.