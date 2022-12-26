Markel (NYSE:MKL) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

MKL opened at $1,307.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,249.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,234.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.03 and a beta of 0.77. Markel has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts predict that Markel will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 41.1% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Markel by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth about $6,317,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

