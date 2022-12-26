Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,115 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealth CMT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 896,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after buying an additional 153,780 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 271,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 135,094 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEU stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

