Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Trading

Shares of MDY stock opened at $443.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.28. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

