Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

AMT stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.91 and a 200 day moving average of $235.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

