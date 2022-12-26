Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $210.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average of $214.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

