Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

