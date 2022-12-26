Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,765 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after acquiring an additional 738,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $96.72 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

