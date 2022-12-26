Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV opened at $72.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34.

