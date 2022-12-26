Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 221,017 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221,017 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $289.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.90.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

