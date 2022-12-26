Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.