Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after buying an additional 181,216 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after buying an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after buying an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after buying an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $20.64 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,400 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.