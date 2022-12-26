Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,030 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Perficient comprises about 4.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Perficient worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 367,315 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 53,446 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,272. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $137.75.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.