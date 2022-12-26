Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.39. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

