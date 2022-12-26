Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,944. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $324.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

