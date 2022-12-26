Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.26. 221,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,184. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.87.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

