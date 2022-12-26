Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,725 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

SWKS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.85. 56,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,728. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

